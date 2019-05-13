Buckethead's Halloween in May at The Louisville Palace

Famed electric guitarist, & multi-instrumentalist musician Buckethead will be returning to Louisville after an amazing show last year at Mercury Ballroom. This time, Buckethead will perform at the Louisville Palace on Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. in celebration of his 50th birthday.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $22.50 - $37.50. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com or at The Louisville Palace Box Office, 625 South Fourth Street. For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more contact PalacePremiumSeating@livenation.com or call 502.883.5804.

Brian Carroll, known on stage as electric guitarist Buckethead, has remained a notoriously mysterious figure in music throughout his career. Sporting a Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket on his head and a white mask over his face, Buckethead maintains an anonymous persona during his performances. His music spans many genres and while he performs primarily as a solo artist, Buckethead has collaborated extensively with a wide variety of high-profile artists such as Bill Laswell, Bootsy Collins, Bernie Worrell, Iggy Pop, Les Claypool, Bassnectar and was a member of Guns N' Roses.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com