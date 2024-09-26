Buffalo Festival and Paint Out at Owensboro Museum of Fine Art

The 18th Annual Buffalo Festival and Paintout, an en plein air event, to be presented September 26-28 at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

The three-day event will be highlighted by a Gala Artists Reception Saturday, September 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where more than $3,000 in Merit and Purchase Awards will be presented for winning entries. The annual Festival and Gala are sponsored by Swedish Match. The Gala will feature thematic cuisine and entertainment presented by the Bluegrass ensemble King’s Highway. Admission is $50 per person/$40 per person for Friends of the Foundation and participating artists and a guest will be admitted free. Reservations may be made by calling the museum at 270-685-3181 or emailing info@omfa.us.

The Buffalo theme for the Festival and Paintout was inspired by the two heroic sized bronzes installed in the art museum’s Ryan Sculpture Park on Frederica Street between 9th and 10th Streets

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook.