Buffalo Love at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Buffalo Love at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Buffalo Love, a unique dinner featuring Buffalo Trace’s award-winning bourbons and sumptuous cuisine. We’ll delight your senses with food paired with our world-renowned spirits. 6:00 p.m. - Optional Tour. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Dinner/Event. $100 per person. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9th.

For reservations, email events@buffalotrace.com or call 502.696.5930.

For more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com

Buffalo Trace Distillery 113 Great Buffalo Trace, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

