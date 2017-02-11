Buffalo Love at Buffalo Trace Distillery

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Buffalo Love, a unique dinner featuring Buffalo Trace’s award-winning bourbons and sumptuous cuisine. We’ll delight your senses with food paired with our world-renowned spirits. 6:00 p.m. - Optional Tour. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - Dinner/Event. $100 per person. Tickets go on sale Jan. 9th.

For reservations, email events@buffalotrace.com or call 502.696.5930.

For more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com