Buffalo Love at Buffalo Trace

Legendary Craftsmen Dinner Series at Buffalo Trace

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Buffalo Love, a unique 6-course dinner featuring Buffalo Trace’s award-winning bourbons and sumptuous cuisine. We’ll delight your senses with food paired with our world-renowned spirits. 6pm – Optional Tour. 7pm – 9pm – Dinner/Event. $110 per person. Tickets on sale 1/13.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

For more information call 502-783-5652 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com.