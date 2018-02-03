Buffalo Night Buffet at Barren River

Barren River Lake State Resort Park will be hosting its Buffalo Night buffet on Feb. 3 from 4-8 p.m. The Driftwood Restaurant will offer a buffet with an assortment of buffalo dishes including carved steamship rounds, buffalo burgoo, buffalo chili, buffalo meatloaf with hunters sauce, and black and bleu buffalo sirloin. The buffet will also include traditional dishes such as fried chicken and catfish, salad bar, a variety of vegetables, and a variety of desserts. The price is $25.99. For more information, call the park at 270-646-2151.

