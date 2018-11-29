Buffalo Trace Distillery Lighting of the Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery Lights Up The Holidays

If you hear sleigh bells jingling, that’s because the holidays come to Buffalo Trace Distillery this Thursday evening, Nov. 29, for the Distillery’s 20 th annual “ Lighting of the Trace.” At this fun, family event, the Distillery will kick off the season with a host of holiday festivities for its 20 th year, and debut a brand new route for its drive-through lights display.

This jolly evening will be complete with guaranteed snow, refreshments, carols, Christmas stories read by Santa’s elves, and of course a visit from “the jolly old man” himself.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a special candlelight tour of the Distillery will start, featuring carolers from the choir at Kentucky State University along the tour route.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. Franklin County Judge Executive, Huston Wells, will press the “magic button” that will light up more than 145,000 lights across the Distillery, including several new light features.

Directly following the Lighting ceremony there will be pictures with Santa Claus in the Clubhouse as the KSU choir sings more holiday carols. Cookies will also be served along with hot chocolate to keep you warm.

The Buffalo Trace Gift Shop will be open until 7:30 p.m. that evening for all your holiday shopping needs. Plenty of great holiday gift ideas are in stock, including holiday gift baskets, food products, specialty clothing and much more.

Beginning at 8 p.m. the Distillery’s drive-through light display will open for motorists to drive through, ending at 10 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand to guide motorists through the new route.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace, in Frankfort, Ky. Visitors are asked to enter at the main Distillery entrance. Event parking signs will be posted. There is no charge for this event or the candlelight tour and it will take place regardless of weather conditions.

If you are unable to make it to the Lighting, Santa will return to the distillery Dec. 6, 7 and 8 from 6-8 p.m. Please visit Santa in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse. Visitors are also invited to drive through the Distillery grounds nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. Nov. 30 through Jan. 1. The Distillery will be a winter wonderland with thousands of lights and colorful displays as in years’ past.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.

For more information call 502-696-5929 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com