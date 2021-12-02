Buffalo Trace Distillery Lights Up The Holidays Drive Through

Buffalo Trace Distillery Lights Up The Holidays

The free event will take place nightly from 5:30-9:30 Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 1.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace, in Frankfort, Ky. Visitors are asked to enter at the main Distillery entrance. Event parking signs will be posted.

Santa will make a special socially distanced appearance along the holiday lights route on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9-12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On these special evenings, children may wave at Santa, drop off their letter to Santa and get a pre-packaged treat all while remaining inside their vehicles.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com.

For more information call 502-696-5929 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com