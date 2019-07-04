Buffalo Trace Distillery's 5K Race

It’s time for Frankfort’s summer holiday classic, Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 18th annual 5K Race, the Great Buffalo Chase! Held the morning of Independence Day, July 4 th, the race will wind through the scenic grounds of the historic Distillery. As in years past, proceeds from the race will help fund VFW Post 4075’s Annual Fourth of July fireworks show for the city of Frankfort to be held that evening.

As per tradition, cash prizes for the top three overall male and female runners will be awarded. For each gender, third place will receive $2,000, second place will receive $2,500 and first place will receive $3,000. Additionally, a $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the first female and male who beat the Great Buffalo Chase record finish time of 13:41 for male runners and 15:26 for female runners. Awards will also be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age group.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. and will be limited to the first 1,000 people who register. Chip timing (electronic measurement of a runner’s time and speed) will again be utilized to track race results.

