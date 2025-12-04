Buffalo Trace Distillery's Spirited Nights

Experience Times

December 4-7, 11-14, 18-21

Reservations have a specified entry time. Please arrive at the time selected.

Retail Shop

The retail shop will be open throughout Spirited Nights. Reservations are required to enter.

Festive fun returns this holiday season to Buffalo Trace Distillery. Immerse yourself in holiday décor, find perfect gifts for everyone on your list, and don't miss our nighttime tradition, Spirited Nights: Light Trail Experience—a complimentary, family-friendly offering hosted on select December evenings. This festive, self-guided light experience features enchanting displays, photo opportunities, and more. Wander through enchanting light displays, snap photos with family and friends and soak in the holiday spirit with unforgettable moments around every corner.

Open to guests of all ages. ADA accessible.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

For more information call 502-696-5929 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com