BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum

to Google Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

BugFest and Fall Plant Sale

September 16 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

9 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Bernheim will be abuzz with all sorts of fun as we explore insects and their relatives. Join in the Parade of Bugs, have fun on an Insect Safari, dare to Eat-A-Bug! and much more!

You can also pick out the perfect plants for your home garden at the FALL PLANT SALE. Bernheim Select™ trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials await their new home in your fall landscape.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum - 2017-09-16 09:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Submit Yours