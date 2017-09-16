BugFest and Fall Plant Sale at Bernheim Arboretum

BugFest and Fall Plant Sale

September 16 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

9 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Bernheim will be abuzz with all sorts of fun as we explore insects and their relatives. Join in the Parade of Bugs, have fun on an Insect Safari, dare to Eat-A-Bug! and much more!

You can also pick out the perfect plants for your home garden at the FALL PLANT SALE. Bernheim Select™ trees, shrubs, grasses and perennials await their new home in your fall landscape.

FREE; $5 per car weekend fee still applies for Non-Members

For more information visit bernheim.org