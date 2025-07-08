Build a Picture Frame Workshop in Madisonville
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Picture Frame Workshop Information
Build a Picture Frame Workshop - Craft it. Sand it. Frame it.
Date: Tuesday, July 8th
Time: 5:30-7:30pm
Location: Makerspace WKY. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431
Learn how to build your very own custom wooden picture frame in this hands-on workshop! Perfect for beginners and DIY lovers alike.
What’s Included:
Step-by-step instruction
Tools, wood, and materials
Ready to personalize with stain, paint, or rustic finishes
Take home a finished 11 x 14 frame.
No experience needed — just come ready to create!
Great for gift-making or framing your favorite photo or art.
Limited spots available — register now!
For more information visit makerspacewky.com