Build a Picture Frame Workshop in Madisonville

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Build a Picture Frame Workshop - Craft it. Sand it. Frame it.

Date: Tuesday, July 8th

Time: 5:30-7:30pm

Location: Makerspace WKY. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY 42431

Learn how to build your very own custom wooden picture frame in this hands-on workshop! Perfect for beginners and DIY lovers alike.

What’s Included:

Step-by-step instruction

Tools, wood, and materials

Ready to personalize with stain, paint, or rustic finishes

Take home a finished 11 x 14 frame.

No experience needed — just come ready to create!

Great for gift-making or framing your favorite photo or art.

Limited spots available — register now!

For more information visit makerspacewky.com

Crafts, Workshops
