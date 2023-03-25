Bull Bash at Owensboro Sports Center
Owensboro Sports Center 1215 Hickman Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Two Shows - One Day
Event Schedule:
Doors Open: 12:00pm
Event Begins: 1:00pm
Doors Open: 6:00pm
Event Begins: 7:30pm
Ticket InformationVIP - Reserved - Wooden Chair-Backs: $32.00Seating is assigned and Reserved seating in the Wooden Chair-Backs (Sections JJ-VV).Adult - General Admission: $22.00Kids (Ages 3-12) - General Admission: $14.00MUST PRESENT COUPON AT WINDOW FOR FREE KIDSGeneral Admission seating is first come, first serve seating in the Bleacher seating areas.Additional processing fees apply.Purchase early and save!! Ticket prices increase at the door.
Parking Information: Parking will be $5 (cash only) in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.
For more information call (270) 687-8330 or visit OwensboroSportscenter.com