Bull Bash at Owensboro Sports Center

Two Shows - One Day

Event Schedule:

Doors Open: 12:00pm

Event Begins: 1:00pm

Doors Open: 6:00pm

Event Begins: 7:30pm

Ticket InformationVIP - Reserved - Wooden Chair-Backs: $32.00Seating is assigned and Reserved seating in the Wooden Chair-Backs (Sections JJ-VV).Adult - General Admission: $22.00Kids (Ages 3-12) - General Admission: $14.00MUST PRESENT COUPON AT WINDOW FOR FREE KIDSGeneral Admission seating is first come, first serve seating in the Bleacher seating areas.Additional processing fees apply.Purchase early and save!! Ticket prices increase at the door.

Parking Information: Parking will be $5 (cash only) in the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.

For more information call (270) 687-8330 or visit OwensboroSportscenter.com