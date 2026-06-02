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Bullitt Blast & City Fair at Shepherdsville City Park

We are celebrating AMERICA TURNING 250 in the BIGGEST way possible at the 2026 Bullitt Blast City Fair — and you DO NOT want to miss this unforgettable night of patriotism, history, music, fireworks, family fun, and community spirit! ❤️🤍💙

📅 Saturday, June 27th

📍 Shepherdsville City Park

🕓 Rides Open at 4:00PM

🍔Food Trucks Open 4:00PM

🏛 Bullitt County History Museum Open 3PM–6PM

✨ EVENT HIGHLIGHTS ✨

🇺🇸 Mayor Cubero, dressed as GEORGE WASHINGTON, will read the Declaration of Independence on the courthouse steps at 5:00PM!

🕵️‍♂️ Bring the family out for a SCAVENGER HUNT at the museum for a chance to win a Wal-Mart gift card!

🎩 Throughout the evening you’ll spot historical characters walking around the park — including Abraham Lincoln and more! Feel free to come dressed in character too and show off your patriotic spirit!

💦 The Cubero Foundation dunk tank will be SPLASHING all evening as they raise money for kid sponsorships for season passes to the Shepherdsville Aquatic Park!

🎶 Bluegrass Harmony Quartet will roam the park from 5PM–7PM singing patriotic favorites!

🇺🇸 Flag Retirement Ceremony at 6:00PM

🎤 SOUL CIRCUS takes the stage from 8PM–10PM!

🎙 Carolyn Dawson performs the National Anthem at 10:00PM followed immediately by the HUGE FIREWORKS FINALE! 🎆🎆🎆

PLUS:

🍔 Food Trucks

🎡 FREE RIDES

🎨 Face Painting

⛺ Dining Tent

🕰 Time Capsule Booth

🚔 Military Vehicles

📚 Century Booths representing the 1700s–2000s

🎇 Fireworks

🎵 Live Music

🇺🇸 VENDORS WANTED 🇺🇸

We are accepting just a FEW additional vendors that want to showcase their America 250 pride! Vendor setups must be patriotic-themed and sell patriotic themed merchandise. E-mail Amber Odle (aodle@shepherdsvilleky.gov)

Grab your lawn chairs, your family, your friends, your red-white-and-blue gear, and come celebrate 250 years of America with us at the Bullitt Blast City Fair!

For more information call 502-543-8656.