Bulls, Bands & Barrels at The Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Bulls, Bands and Barrels is everything you love about country -- an evening of bull riding, barrel racing and country music! This year’s entertainment will feature Nicholas Jamerson of Sundy Best with support from Tyler Booth and none other than the Laid Back Country Picker. And you’ll some of the best bulls and bull riders in the Southeast, as well as some of the fastest equines to ever go around a three-barrel pattern.

For more information call (334) 559-0479 or visit bullsbandsandbarrels.com/

