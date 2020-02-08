Bulls, Bands and Barrels at Kentucky Horse Park

That's right, folks, the BBB will be in Lexington, KY for ONE NIGHT ONLY on February 8, 2020 at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park! We have taken the rodeo world and turned it upside down with our new concept. We will have some of the rankest bulls and bull riders in the Southeast as well as some of the fastest equine to ever go around a 3 barrel pattern. To top it off we will have great country music by Whitey Morgan and The Wooks to finish the night off with a bang! This will be the ONE event you don't want to miss!! Adults $30 / Kids (12 & under) $12, Dirt Floor Seats $40, Day of show - Adult tickets go up $5. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/BBBLexington2020

For more information call (334) 559-0479 or visit bullsbandsandbarrels.com