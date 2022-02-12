Bulls, Bands and Barrels at Kentucky Horse Park

That's right, folks, the BBB will be in Lexington, KY for ONE NIGHT ONLY on February 12, 2022 at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park!

Everything you love about country with bull riding, barrel racing and live country music!! We will have some of the rankest bulls and bull riders in the Southeast as well as some of the fastest equine to ever go around a 3 barrel pattern. And to top it off we will have some of the best Country Music to come to your area!

For more information call (334) 559-0479 or visit bullsbandsandbarrels.com