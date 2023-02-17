Bumped Off On Bourbon Street at Market House Theatre

Every New Orleans native knows that Fat Tuesday’s Pub on Bourbon Street hosts the premier Mardi Gras celebration during Carnival season. Fat Tuesday’s Pub is always the place to be - where the city’s finest flock to be part of electrifying bashes! This year will be no different, as VIP tickets sold out at least six months in advance. The who’s who of New Orleans are set to arrive on scene in their most festive attire and party the night away with juicy gossip, fun food, and hilarious party games. Rumors have it that many folks on the guest list have it out for each other and plan to settle the score on this night. However, the management of the pub promises to keep the excitement high enough to avoid all drama. You have your ticket. This is where your story begins.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org