Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Grace & Glorie
Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Grace, a feisty 90-year-old cancer patient, has checked herself out of the hospital and returned to her beloved homestead cottage to die alone. Her volunteer hospice worker, Gloria, is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden. As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Gloria gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows.
April 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 / 7:30pm
14, 21, 28 -- 2:00 p.m.
TICKET PRICES
General Admission $22.00
Seniors (over 62) $19.00
Students (under 25) $10.00
- Running Thursday's through Sundays through April 28th
- No Show April 13th - Thunder over Louisville
- Panel Discussions with health care professionals and actors after the show April 14th and 27th
For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org