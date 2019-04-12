Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Grace & Glorie

Grace, a feisty 90-year-old cancer patient, has checked herself out of the hospital and returned to her beloved homestead cottage to die alone. Her volunteer hospice worker, Gloria, is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden. As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Gloria gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows.

April 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 / 7:30pm

14, 21, 28 -- 2:00 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

General Admission $22.00

Seniors (over 62) $19.00

Students (under 25) $10.00

Running Thursday's through Sundays through April 28th

No Show April 13th - Thunder over Louisville

Panel Discussions with health care professionals and actors after the show April 14th and 27th

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org