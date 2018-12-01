Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Greetings

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Greetings

Andy has a sweet Catholic mother, a sour Catholic father and an intellectually disabled younger brother named Mickey. When he brings his Jewish atheist fiance to meet the folks on Christmas Eve, his worst fears about family blow-ups are realized. But when Mickey, whose entire vocabulary has been limited to "oh boy" and "wow," suddenly spouts the word "Greetings!" the entire family's belief system is turned upside down. For it seems an ancient, wise and witty spirit who is set upon healing the family's wounds has borrowed Mickey's body!

Opening November 30th 7:30pm

December Showtimes:

1, 5, 7,8,13,14, 15- 7:30 p.m.

2, 9, 16 -- 2:00 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

General Admission $22.00

Seniors (over 62) $19.00

Students (under 25) $10.00

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org

502-585-5306
