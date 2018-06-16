Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Master Harold and the Boys

Set in 1950 on a rainy day in a run-down South African tearoom, apartheid is the law of the land. Two black men, Willie and Sam, dance as they clean the floor, practicing for an upcoming ballroom dance competition. In walks Hally, a 17-year-old white boy, who Sam has helped with his homework since Hally was little. They get into a deep discussion about who is the most important social reformer in history. "Fugard creates a blistering fusion of the personal and the political." - The New York Times

All performances of MASTER HAROLD AND THE BOYS will be in the Henry Clay Theatre on the third floor of the Henry Clay Building on the corner of Third and Chestnut:

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

June

8, 9,10,14,15,16, 21, 22, 23- 7:30 p.m.

10, 17, 24 -- 2:00 p.m.

TICKET PRICES

General Admission $22.00

Seniors (over 62) $19.00

Students (under 25) $10.00

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org