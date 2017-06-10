Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom

to Google Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom

Tensions ensue as ninety-year-old Edith Jones is pressured to sell her home to the church by her rigid brother-in-law. On a cool autumn night, joined by her hapless “yard-man,” the brother-in-law, a young college student and her Marine Corps boyfriend, Edith struggles to assemble an entry for her very last rose show and leave a lasting impression on the world. 

All performances of STAGES OF BLOOM in June:

9 -10 - 15 - 16 - 17 - 22 -23 - 24 - 25 / 7:30

11 - 26 / 2:30

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org

Info

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204 View Map

Visit Event Website

502-585-5306

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom - 2017-06-10 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™