Bunbury Theatre Company Presents Stages of Bloom

Tensions ensue as ninety-year-old Edith Jones is pressured to sell her home to the church by her rigid brother-in-law. On a cool autumn night, joined by her hapless “yard-man,” the brother-in-law, a young college student and her Marine Corps boyfriend, Edith struggles to assemble an entry for her very last rose show and leave a lasting impression on the world.

All performances of STAGES OF BLOOM in June:

9 -10 - 15 - 16 - 17 - 22 -23 - 24 - 25 / 7:30

11 - 26 / 2:30

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org