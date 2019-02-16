Bunbury Theatre Company Presents The Green Book

An investigation of the impact of civil rights on contemporary American issues. Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s historical “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” the setting takes place during a weekend when the Davis’ are celebrating the arrival of Dr. W.E.B. DuBois for a lecture. The appearance of a white visitor, who turns out to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor, sets off a chain of events that shows that racism and anti-Semitism cannot be ignored.

Discounted Preview Performance Friday February 8th

Opening Saturday February 9th

A special panel of extraordinary thinkers will discuss Facing Hate Together on Sunday, February 10. This will be after the 2pm matinee

Performances

February 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 - 7:30pm

10, 17, 24 - 2:00pm

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org