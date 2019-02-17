Bunbury Theatre Company Presents The Green Book
Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
An investigation of the impact of civil rights on contemporary American issues. Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s historical “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” the setting takes place during a weekend when the Davis’ are celebrating the arrival of Dr. W.E.B. DuBois for a lecture. The appearance of a white visitor, who turns out to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor, sets off a chain of events that shows that racism and anti-Semitism cannot be ignored.
Discounted Preview Performance Friday February 8th
Opening Saturday February 9th
A special panel of extraordinary thinkers will discuss Facing Hate Together on Sunday, February 10. This will be after the 2pm matinee
Performances
February 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 - 7:30pm
10, 17, 24 - 2:00pm
For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org