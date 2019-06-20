Bunbury Theatre Company Presents When Fishies Rain Down from the Sky

A World Premiere Comedy/Drama by Bunbury's Producing Artistic Director!

It's 1979, ( a pivotal year in the history of our country) two college seniors; Mike and Jerry are coming of age. Their mindless summertime painting job lends itself to occasional boyhood banter, until Atticus Johnson arrives. As this atypical 73-year-old African American savant raps his life story, their worlds open up to a new way of thinking as Atticus challenges their station in life and the very foundations which have shaped their perceptions. When Atticus's granddaughter Maya arrives on the scene, all their worlds are rocked by this dynamic young woman.

Opening June14th

Running Thursday's through Sundays through June 30th

June 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 - 7:30pm

16, 23, 30 - 2:00pm

TICKET PRICES

General Admission $22.00

Seniors (over 62) $19.00

Students (under 25) $10.00

For more information call 502-585-5306 or visit bunburytheatre.org