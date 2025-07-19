× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Bundle Dye with Flowers

Bundle Dye with Flowers at Creasey Mahan

$40 per/person

Learn from Claire Krüeger about the various pigments and patterns that can be transferred from plant to fabric with bundle dyeing. Using plants from Bernheim, participants will make silk scarves imbued with botanical magic. Claire Krüeger is inspired by analog experiments, love of camp, and the natural world. Her work takes the form of videos, fiber art, illustration, and zines and she is passionate about community arts, printed matter, and accessible media. She utilizes multimedia to create work incorporating geology and botany with a thematic focus on landscape and place. Krüeger was a Bernheim Forest Artist-in-Residence for 2024 and created a series of knitted tapestries inspired by the forest. She was also a finalist for the Bill Fischer Prize in 2024. Krüeger received an MFA in Photography & Film from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2013 and a BA in Art from New College of Florida in 2010.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/