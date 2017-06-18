Burgers and Bourbon Lunch & Tour at Woodford Reserve
Sunday, June 18th
11:45AM – Distillery Tour + Lunch ($47)
1:00PM – Lunch Only ($40)
Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY
Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day with Woodford Reserve. Enjoy a guided tour through the Distillery and experience all five sources of flavor that go into making Woodford Reserve, followed by a bourbon tasting. Afterwards, join us for a grill-out lunch served in the Dryer House, which includes an Old Fashioned Cocktail. (Must be 21 or older to reserve).
For more information visit woodfordreserve.com
Info
Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
please enable javascript to view