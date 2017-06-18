Burgers and Bourbon Lunch & Tour at Woodford Reserve

Sunday, June 18th

11:45AM – Distillery Tour + Lunch ($47)

1:00PM – Lunch Only ($40)

Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, KY

Celebrate Dad this Father’s Day with Woodford Reserve. Enjoy a guided tour through the Distillery and experience all five sources of flavor that go into making Woodford Reserve, followed by a bourbon tasting. Afterwards, join us for a grill-out lunch served in the Dryer House, which includes an Old Fashioned Cocktail. (Must be 21 or older to reserve).

