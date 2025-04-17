× Expand carnegie center BURN THE MIC (1920 x 1080 px) - renee rigdon and monet proctor Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition

Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition poetry open mic with featured readers Renée Rigdon and Monet Proctor

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative’s BURN THE MIC series, hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

April 17th, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BNMoZArwv/

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-250lex-edition-with-monet-proctor-renee-rigdon-draft/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

