Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition poetry open mic

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition poetry open mic with featured readers Renée Rigdon and Monet Proctor

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative’s BURN THE MIC series, hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

April 17th, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/burn-the-mic-250lex-edition-with-monet-proctor-renee-rigdon-draft/

