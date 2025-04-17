Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition poetry open mic
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition
Burn The Mic: 250Lex edition poetry open mic with featured readers Renée Rigdon and Monet Proctor
The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative’s BURN THE MIC series, hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.
April 17th, 7-8pm, sign ups start at 6:30pm
