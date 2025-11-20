Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative
Thursday, November 20 | 6:00 PM
Poet and visual artist UpfromSumdirt shares from his new collection, The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife (University of Kentucky Press) — a lyrical exploration of Black being, myth, and meaning. Stay after for conversation and signing.
Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation
Saturday, November 22 | 7:00 PM
MC, activist, and educator Divine Carama joins us for a night of truth-telling about art, faith, and the creative fire that keeps us moving through the times we’re in.
Both events are free and open to the public.
For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org