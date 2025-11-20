Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing

 Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative

Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing

Thursday, November 20 | 6:00 PM

Poet and visual artist UpfromSumdirt shares from his new collection, The Shoes of the Fisherman’s Wife (University of Kentucky Press) — a lyrical exploration of Black being, myth, and meaning. Stay after for conversation and signing.

Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation

Saturday, November 22 | 7:00 PM

MC, activist, and educator Divine Carama joins us for a night of truth-telling about art, faith, and the creative fire that keeps us moving through the times we’re in.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org  

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
859.254.4175
to
Google Calendar - Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing - 2025-11-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing - 2025-11-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing - 2025-11-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Burn The Mic: UpfromSumdirt Reading & Book Signing - 2025-11-20 18:00:00 ical