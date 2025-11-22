Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative

Saturday, November 22 | 7:00 PM

MC, activist, and educator Divine Carama joins us for a night of truth-telling about art, faith, and the creative fire that keeps us moving through the times we’re in.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org  

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
859.254.4175
