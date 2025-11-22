Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative
Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation
Saturday, November 22 | 7:00 PM
MC, activist, and educator Divine Carama joins us for a night of truth-telling about art, faith, and the creative fire that keeps us moving through the times we’re in.
Both events are free and open to the public.
For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org
