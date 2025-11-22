Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation

Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative

Black & Lit Live: Divine Carama in Conversation

Saturday, November 22 | 7:00 PM

MC, activist, and educator Divine Carama joins us for a night of truth-telling about art, faith, and the creative fire that keeps us moving through the times we’re in.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org