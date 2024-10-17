Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative's BURN THE MIC series, hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.

The event is free & open to the public.

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning - 2024-10-17 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning - 2024-10-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning - 2024-10-17 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning - 2024-10-17 18:30:00 ical