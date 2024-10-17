× Expand n/a BURN THE MIC Instagram - 6 The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative's BURN THE MIC series, hosted by Affrilachian poet JC McPherson, is a vibrant platform amplifying the voices and creativity of writers and spoken word artists in the heart of Kentucky. This dynamic series provides a welcoming space for poets, storytellers, and wordsmiths to share their narratives, fostering a sense of community and celebration.The event is free & open to the public.

Burn the Mic at Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning

