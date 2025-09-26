× Expand Credits: FEAT of Louisville Copy of 2025 Gala Invite (Facebook Cover) - 1 Butterflies and Bowties Gala Official Graphic

Butterflies & Bowties Gala at The Omsted

Join us as we celebrate 26 incredible years of service to the autism community! Arrive dressed in your favorite cocktail attire at the beautiful historic Olmsted as we come together to bring autism awareness to our city. The Butterflies and Bowties gala is our largest fundraiser of the year. Money raised from this event will help us to continue to offer programs, events and workshops for the autism community. We will enjoy dinner, dancing with Famous on Friday, live and silent auctions. The bourbon pull will be back again and only available for purchase at the event. **Guest must be 21 or over to attend.

Since 1999, FEAT of Louisville has been dedicated to providing support, education, and life-changing programs for individuals and families affected by autism. As we embark on this milestone year, we invite you to be a part of our journey by donating and ensuring that we can continue making a difference for the next 25 years and beyond. Your support is invaluable and helps us create a brighter future for those we serve. Together, let's celebrate our past achievements and build an even brighter future for individuals with autism. Donate today and be a part of the legacy of FEAT.

For more information call (502) 774-0797 or visit featoflouisville.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/ButterfliesBowties2025/tabid/1543594/Default.aspx