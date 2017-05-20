Butterflies and Blooms at Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Butterflies 'n Blooms at Louisville Zoo

FREE butterfly exhibit with Zoo admission

May 20 through September 24, 2017, weather permitting.

Daily 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Experience hundreds of graceful native butterflies sipping nectar from colorful flowers, basking in the sunlight and flying freely as you wander through our new 1000 sq. ft. outdoor flight house located in the Africa Zone across from the bongo exhibit. Free with the Zoo admission May 20 through September 24, weather permitting.

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org

Kids & Family
