Butterfly Magic at John James Audubon State Park

Discover the magical life of butterflies! Join Master Naturalist and butterfly expert, Debbie Goedde, as she shares with us about these amazing winged creatures. Live specimens and a butterfly craft will be included in this free program at the John James Audubon Campground Shelter on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at 10:00 A.M.

For more information call (270) 826-2247 or visit http://parks.ky.gov/