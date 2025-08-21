Buttermilk Days Festival in Bardstown
Bardstown One Court Square, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
What started out as a family reunion and neighborhood cookout has grown to be one of Bardstown's most popular annual events, featuring live music, fun, games, food, and the always-popular homemade wine contest.
For more information call (502) 348-4877 or visit visitbardstown.com
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family