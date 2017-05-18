C4 Gathering at National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum hosts the C4 Gathering along with the ZR-1 Net Registry , and the Grand Sport Registry. Open to all those interested in the 4th Generation Corvette, these two organizations and the NCM are working to bring participants activities, seminars, a special guided plant/museum tour, MSP track day and information specific to their interest in this generation of Corvette.

For more information visit corvettemuseum.org