C4 Gathering at National Corvette Museum

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

C4 Gathering at National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum hosts the C4 Gathering along with the ZR-1 Net Registry , and the Grand Sport Registry. Open to all those interested in the 4th Generation Corvette, these two organizations and the NCM are working to bring participants activities, seminars, a special guided plant/museum tour, MSP track day and information specific to their interest in this generation of Corvette.

For more information visit corvettemuseum.org

