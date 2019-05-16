× Expand BG Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Corvette Museum

C4 Gathering at National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum hosts the C4 Gathering along with the ZR-1 Net Registry and the Grand Sport Registry. Open to all those interested in the 4th Generation Corvette, these two organizations and the NCM are working to bring participants activities, seminars, road tours, MSP touring laps, and Karting along with information specific to their interest in this generation of Corvette.

For more information call 270-782-0800 or visit visitbgky.com