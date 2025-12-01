CAIN with special guest Andrew Rippat Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

 Beaver Dam Amphitheater proudly announces another stellar addition to the 2026 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series. CAIN will open the 12th Season at The DAM on Friday, April 24, 2026, with special guest Andrew Ripp also scheduled to perform.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Concerts & Live Music
270.298.0036
