CANTICLES of CHRISTMAS with Louisville Chorus
St Brigid Catholic Church 1520 Hepburn Avenue , Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Chorus
Canticles of Christmas
Join us in the spirit of this Christmas Holiday Season!
Daniel Spurlock, Music Director
Nativity Carols
Conveying the Christmas Story
Sun, Dec 12, 2021—3 PM
$23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu
For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org
Info
