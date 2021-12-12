× Expand Louisville Chorus Canticles of Christmas

CANTICLES of CHRISTMAS with Louisville Chorus

Join us in the spirit of this Christmas Holiday Season!

Louisville Chorus

Daniel Spurlock, Music Director

Nativity Carols

Conveying the Christmas Story

Sun, Dec 12, 2021—3 PM

$23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org