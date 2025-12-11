CARRIE: THE MUSICAL at Carnegie Covington

From the twisted imagination of Stephen King comes a tale of terror, power, and teenage rage like no other. CARRIE: THE MUSICAL thrusts you into the world of Carrie White — the shy outsider bullied at school and tormented at home by her fanatically religious mother. But when she discovers a strange new power, the tables turn… and the results are explosive. Fueled by a driving rock score and raw, emotional intensity, this cult classic crackles with fear, fury, and fire — until everything ignites. Bold, bloody, and utterly unforgettable, it’s a night at the theatre you won’t escape unscathed.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com