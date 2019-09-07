CASA 5K at Kentucky Horse Park

This is not your typical 5K! There will be superhero figurines along the course that can be redeemed at the finish line for special prizes. All participants in the 1K will receive a custom CASA Superhero Run cape with registration. The 1K will start at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at the conclusion or at 9 a.m. (whichever is later). Afterwards, there will be a variety of activities for all ages including costume contests for kids, adults, teams, and pets. There will also be games, inflatables, food, crafts, face painting and more. Bring your family and join our league of superheroes!

For more information call (859) 246-4313 or visit lexingtoncasa.com