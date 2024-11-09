× Expand CASA of the River Region CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk

CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk in Pewee Valley

$25 for adults, $10 youths 12-17, younger than 12 are free.

CASA of the River Region’s Superhero Run will return on Saturday, November 9, 2024, presented by South Oldham Rotary. Registration will open on site at 9:30 am. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero and be a real hero by participating in this event, which will benefit CASA’s efforts to provide advocacy and support for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The event is open to all ages/abilities.

For more information call (502) 241-8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/