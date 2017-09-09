CASA Superhero Run at Kentucky Horse Park

Every child needs a hero, but abused children need superheroes! Superheroes of all ages will gather at the Kentucky Horse Park for a 5K, kids run and lots of special activities. Bring your family and join our league of superheroes! This is not your typical 5K, there will be superhero figurines along the course that can be redeemed at the finish line for special prizes.

All children 12 and under will receive custom CASA Superhero Run capes with registration.

The 1K will start at 8:30 AM and at the conclusion of the 1K or 9 AM (whichever is later) the 5K will begin.

Afterwards there will be a variety of activities for all ages including costume contests for kids, adults, teams and pets, all complete with prizes. Following the costume contests there will be games, inflatables, food, make your own superhero mask and comic, face painting and more!

For more information visit lexsuperherorun.com