CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO!!

CHAMPIONSHIP RODEO!! in Barbourville

BARBOURVILLE, KY!! Get ready for a thrilling night of RODEO ACTION!!

Triple T Bulls and Lucky 5 Bulls are bringing the heat, as some of the toughest cowboys square up against some of the rankest bulls in the region, riding for guts, glory, and cold hard cash!!

AND: The Ladies with the Fast Horses will be turning and burning for the win, in the first leg of the Summer Ladies Barrel Racing Buckle Series!!

PLUS: Pre-show Mutton Bust'n at 7pm. Bring the Lil' Buckaroos early to sign up, 60 lbs and under, parent or legal guardian need to sign up at the announcer's stand before the show, $5 each. There are LIMITED spots, that fill up fast!!!

WITH: Concessions!! Mechanical bull!! Vendors!! Prizes!!

Thank you to our sponsors:

Triple 3 Western

DAT3 Properties

Burkman Feed

Dr. P's Auto Clinic

Los Primos

Applebee's

Pratt's Landscaping

Carpet Store

Air Raid Trampoline Park

Black Diamond

Hometown Bank

J Ross Painting and Drywall

Cavenders Boot City

Gates open at 5 pm.

Admission is CASH ONLY at the gate:

Adults/13 and up: $20

Kids ages 6-12: $10

Kids 5 and under: FREE!!

CALL IN for Contestants:

June 16th between 6-9pm

423-737-7750

Come early for a good seat, and carpool if you can!!

Date and Time: On Sat, 21 Jun 2025 20:00 - Sun, 22 Jun 2025 10:00

For more information call 4237377750.