CHI Saint Joseph Health Let's Break to Educate!

CHI Saint Joseph Health Discuss Cancer Survivorship and Support Services

CHI Saint Joseph Health will hold a Facebook Live panel event to discuss Cancer Care, particularly cancer survivorship and support services for cancer patients, survivors and families, and answer commonly asked questions. Natalie Cooper, MHA, market manager of oncology support services, will moderate the live panel. Panelists include Ellie Cook, MSSW, CSW; Hannah Newsome, RD, CSO, LD; and Jason Spalding, financial navigator.

For more information call (270) 792-0897 or visit on Facebook: chisaintjosephhealth