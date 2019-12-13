CKCT Youth Company presents​ A Kids Christmas Creation!

The kids of CKCT's Kids company are hard at work and excited to put their creativity on display! This show is still being written and is shaping up nicely. Each student has the power (under the tutelage of our skilled teachers) to help one another create the show you'll enjoy! Improv, song, and dance will all be on display as our kids showcase their many talents! You won't want to miss this once in a lifetime experience

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com