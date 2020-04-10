CKCT Youth Company presents​ Disney's Newsies​

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day. It's time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com