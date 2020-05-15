CKCT Youth Company presents​ Pirates Past Noon Kids​

Based on the best-selling book series, Jack and Annie journey in their magical tree house to the eighteenth-century Caribbean and the time of Pirates. Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon KIDS is an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world. This time around, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an exotic island with pirates, where the two discover the power of friendship and the simple pleasures in everyday life.

The two siblings return to visit the magic tree house on a dreary, rainy day. They find a book where the sun is shining and the waves are crashing, so they wish to travel to this tropical place. They realize that they are in the eighteenth-century Caribbean, the time of pirates! The siblings meet Captain Bones, a mean old pirate who captures the two and forces them to help him find buried treasure. It's up to Jack and Annie to find their way back to the tree house and make their way home.

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com