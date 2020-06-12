CKCT Youth Company presents​ The Drowsy Chaperone​

When a die hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song and dance number after another.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com