CKCT Youth Company presents​ West Side Story

Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in a high school adaptation of one of the most important and powerful musicals of all time. From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story High School Edition, is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories ever. Arthur Laurents' book remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever; the score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are still widely regarded as among the best ever written; and Jerome Robbins’ choreography endures as one of the most innovative and inventive applications of the medium.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers, Tony and Maria, find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com